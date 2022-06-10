The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, June 10, announced that it has deployed more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres in the five southeastern states, Lagos and Kano state.

A statement by the commission which was seen by Legit.ng said that the electoral body identified the need to deploy additional enrolment machines in these states as a priority.

INEC has increased the number of enrolment machines across seven states in Nigeria. Photo: Legit,ng

Source: Original

Signed by Festus Okoye, the chairman of information and voter education committee for INEC, the statement said that the commission had received reports from these states indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens who wish to register as voters and the challenges they face across the country.

The commission said that in some states, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants is overwhelming.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okoye said this led to a meeting convened by INEC with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday, June 9.

He added that the meeting was held to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

According to Okoye, at the end of the meeting, the commission in response to its findings immediately released an additional 209 machines to these seven states where the pressure is most acute.

His words:

"The commission will monitor the situation over the next few days. Thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise.

"Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters."

"The commission appeals for the patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides in without let or hindrance.

"The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained."

INEC announces final decision on Peter Obi's candidacy, party crisis

INEC on Thursday, June 9, confirmed that Peter Obi is the only recognised presidential candidate of the Labour party.

The commission said that the Labour Party's presidential primary that produced Obi complied with all the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

INEC also said that it has given the party's national chairman Julius Abure the access code to the candidate nomination portal,

2023 polls: INEC gives APC, PDP, others deadline for submission of presidential candidates, running mates

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued fresh updates.

The electoral body says its portal will be closed on Friday, June 17 for the submission of presidential aspirants and running mates' details.

However, for governorship and House of Assembly elections, the list of candidates shall be uploaded between July 1 and 15, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng