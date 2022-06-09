A report from Nigerian Tribune has it that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has offered the position of the running mate to Governor Nyesom Wike who was the first runner up in the presidential primary.

The newspaper said that if not for the opposition of some PDP governors who are now being urged and advised to accept Wike, Atiku would have since announced him for the position.

It was gathered that as at Wednesday, June 8, top-gear efforts to bring about Wike's emergence were been spearheaded by some PDP governors like Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

These PDP governors who are said to be mounting pressure on their colleagues to accept Wike held a meeting at Atiku's house in Abuja, a fact that was later confirmed by the presidential candidate's tweet.

The tweet read:

“Governors Nyesom Wike, @seyiamakinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi came calling on a courtesy visit before my meeting with the @OfficialPDPNig Governors Forum.

“Slowly but surely, the seeds of unity are being planted in our party."

Although Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta was believed to be interested in the position, many of the governors are behind Wike because of “the goodwill he can bring...”

