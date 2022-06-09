Reactions continue to trail the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC

A group within the PDP has declared that with Tinubu on the APC ticket, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the next president of Nigeria

According to the group, Tinubu is a weak politician compared to Atiku, adding that the victory of the PDP will be without hassles

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has declared that with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now the president in waiting.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the group on Thursday, June 9, and signed by its Director-General, Audu Mahmood.

The PDP New Generation has expressed confidence that Atiku's victory is now a done deal. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

The group said with the emergence of Tinubu, the APC has given Nigerians the final nail to seal their coffin ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Part of the statement read:

“Nigerians will no longer have any sane reason to look in the way of the ruling party, that has killed both humans, dreams, and prospects with their seven years of anti-people policies.

“They have made our work easy for us in the PDP New Generation and PDP at large, as we will sweat less, in the promotion of our candidate.

“Atiku Abubakar is a renowned transformational leader and a unifying force, needed at this dying moment of our nation-state. His web of connection transcends religion and ethnicity. He remains a democrat who has prepared all his life to lead a country like Nigeria.

“This is the time to take back power at the center and a contender like Bola Tinubu from the APC is a walk-over for the PDP.

“It is public knowledge that Nigerians have decided to send APC packing and it is finally their farewell, with the emergence of Bola Tinubu.

“There is nothing available for the APC to campaign with. The masses will remember that Nigeria is steeped in failure at every turn, courtesy of the ruining APC.”

Mahmood urged Nigerians to get their permanent voters cards and vote in favour of Atiku, adding that the PDP presidential candidate will offer a credible and visionary leadership.

