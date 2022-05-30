In the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost another key figure in the party

Former governor of Kebbi state, Senator Adamu Aliero announced his withdrawal from the senatorial primaries of the APC and also tendered his resignation

It was gathered that Senator Aliero's exit was due to his feud with the incumbent Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has yet again suffered another huge loss after the former governor of Kebbi state, Senator Adamu Aliero announced his exit from the party, The Punch newspaper reported.

According to the report, Senator Aliero also announced his immediate withdrawal from the senatorial contest under the flagship of the APC.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Aliero made this announced his exit from the APC via an open letter addressed to the chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Aliero said:

“The scheduled primaries in the state will be shambolic and patently fraudulent because the delegate list comprised persons handpicked by the state governor to do his bidding.”

How Governor Bagudu frustrated Aliero out of APC

As gathered in the letter, it was clear that Senator Aliero was aggrieved by his rift with the incumbent governor of the Kebbi state, Governor Bagudu.

In the letter he said:

“I have endured the provocation and antics of the governor in the state beyond measure. I must, in that sense, express my appreciation for your interventions and efforts at containing the excesses of the governor.

“I write to convey my decision to withdraw my intention to participate in the scheduled Kebbi Central Senatorial District primaries of the APC.”

PremiumTimes reported that Senator Aliero was not pleased with the build-up to the senatorial primary election of the APC.

He alleged that the delegates list that has been drawn up were fraudulent and inconsistent as he made reference to the constitution of the party which allows democratic election of delegates for indirect primaries.

He said:

“You are aware that the amended constitution of our party prescribes that delegates for indirect primaries are to be democratically elected for the election of party candidates.

“It is, therefore, alarming for the governor to get away with the fraudulent act of composing the list of delegates for all the primaries in the state."

Aliero likely to join PDP - Sources

Meanwhile, the destination of Senator Aliero is not yet unknown, at least not officially as sources have hinted that he has joined the opposition party PDP.

According to the source, the former governor is expected to announce his new party in a couple of days with the most favoured destination likely to be the PDP.

