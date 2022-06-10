About 2,322 gas-powered Nigeria-built buses for its fleets have been procured by transport workers

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has procured 2,322 gas-powered Nigeria-built buses for its fleets in the 774 local government areas in the country.

Inaugurating the buses on Friday in Abuja, the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, commended RTEAN for patronizing indigenous company for its vehicles.

Mr Aliyu said:

“It’s very exciting to see that all the vehicles were built in Nigeria by an indigenous company.

”I hereby congratulate the Executive National Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Maitakobi, for the commitment to buy the Nigerian built OMAA vehicles.”

The director-general further called on all transport associations in the country to emulate the RTEAN and key into the National Gas Expansion Programme, by patronising Made-in-Nigeria Gas Powered Vehicles.

He added:

“What was witnessed was a testimony to the fact that the implementation of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, by the NADDC is yielding results.

“The CNG powered vehicles produced locally by OMAA Motors, will make transportation cheaper for the commuters and also save lives and protect the environment because it is a cleaner fuel compared to petrol and diesel.

“As one of the 195 signatories to the Paris Accord on the mitigation of greenhouse gases, Nigeria must leverage on the huge reserves of natural gases as a transition fuel.”

Source: Legit.ng