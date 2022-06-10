Presidential candidates of the ruling APC, PDP and other poli t ical parties have been urged to study Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's speeches

According Convener, Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, the VP gave a workable template to achieving a Nigeria of our dreams

Going further, Ajulo appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the success of the recent APC convention

Dr. Kayode Ajulo has urged presidential candidates across political party to study the speeches of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said his decision to support Vice President Osinbajo was born out of personal conviction, trust in capacity and his pedigree to deliver good governance to Nigerians, and not influenced by financial gains.

He said:

“As the Convener of The Progressive Lawyer for PYO, I think this should be on records that we run our campaigns and advocacy from my personal resources and never took financial support from any quarter. That was a worthy sacrifice a patriotic citizen must make if he/she believes in the prosperity of his country. I am proud of this and I will gladly do it if the opportunity arises again."

The constitutional lawyer and Convener also commended the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the conduct of the just concluded special convention of the party in Abuja.

Ajulo, who hailed the outcome of the primaries, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing good leadership throughout the conduct of the exercise.

He said:

"President Muhammadu Buhari must be appreciated for the success of the convention. Internal rancour would have even started within the party if he had not met with the aspirants and critical stakeholders of the party at different times before the primaries. Again, the President has demonstrated exemplary leadership."

Going further, Ajulo also applauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for honouring the call to contest the primaries, saying his action defined courage and purposeful aspiration. He said Osinbajo's aspiration has given hope to Nigeria.

He added:

"Despite the outcome of the primary election, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo's aspiration has given hope to ordinary Nigerians.

“The opportunity to deliver his well thought out and workable speech to the hearing of Nigerians from all walks of life at the convention ground and millions of viewers across the world is nothing to take for granted. The speech gave hope and has been applauded by millions of people from across the globe.

"Though the election has been won and lost but I know the impact of those thought-provoking speeches will linger in the heart of good people of Nigeria for a very long time, and would definitely influence their decision in electing the next president of this country."

Prof Osinbajo, that night, gave a workable template to achieving a Nigeria of our dreams, the lawyer said.

The right activist, who also congratulated former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the APC, urged presidential candidates who emerged on the platform of other political parties to take a cue from the programmes highlighted in the speech of the Vice President Osinbajo.

The renowned constitutional lawyer enjoined electorates to consider the development of the country as the first reason before voting the next president of the country, come 2023.

