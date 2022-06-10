A rerun of the Ebonyi south senatorial district primary of the All Progressives Congress was conducted on Thursday, June 9

The ruling party's primary was conducted in the Afikpo North local government council after the cancellation of the previous election

David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state was declared the winner of the election after his younger brother earlier secured the ticket

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has emerged the winner of the rescheduled senatorial primary election for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi during the election secured the ticket for the Ebonyi south senatorial district re-run election in the state.

Umahi secured the Ebonyi south ticket after his younger brother was declared winner two weeks ago. Photo: David Umahi

According to Sahara Reporters Umahi's younger brother Chief Austin Umahi had emerged the winner of the Ebonyi south senatorial district primary election in the APC two weeks ago.

Umahi had contested alongside Bola Tinubu, Ogbonnaya Onu, Rotimi Amaechi and Ahmed Lawan for the presidential ticket of the APC.

However, shortly after the governor lost in the contest, the ruling party cancelled the senatorial election for the Ebonyi south and rescheduled it for Thursday, June 9, night.

The re-run of the election was held at the Afikpo North local government council, with Umahi securing the party’s ticket.

