Retired military officer and an aide to the later Sani Abacha has won the ticket to contest for presidency in 2023

Hamza Al-Mustapha would be slugging it out with the political bigwigs in the country including Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi

Abacha's former chief security officer will be contesting for the seat of the president on the platform of the Action Alliance party

A former aide to the late General Sani Abacha on Thursday, June 9, secured the 2023 presidential ticket of the Action Alliance (AA) political party.

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retired) won the AA presidential primary election with total votes of 506 defeating Samson Odupitan, who was his only opponent in the race.

Hamza Al Mustapha has clinched the ticket to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Action Alliance. Photo: Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha

Source: Facebook

The Cable reports that at the primary which took place in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, Mustapha appreciated the party leadership and its electoral committee over the successful conduct of the exercise.

He noted that all indications showed that the process was very transparent.

Al-Mustapha commends other aspirants

Also commending other aspirants, the retired military officer appreciated his opponent, Odupitan for his political sportsmanship.

His words:

“I appreciate all party delegates, supporters, and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who have all defied the rain to witness this event.

“I promise that our votes cast today would not be in vain and I indulge us to please obtain a permanent voter card (PVC) because that is the surest way to be victorious come 2023 general election.”

Also speaking at the event, the national chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze, congratulated the AA's presidential flagbearer and other aspirants for contesting.

Udeze called for synergy among all the aspirants to enable the party to win the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng