Following his recent victory at the just concluded All Progressives Congress presidential primary, here is a list of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's seven-point agenda.

Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated 13 others in the race. His closest opponent was the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of the just concluded 2022 APC convention.

His ambition received opposition from some of his erstwhile associates including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who polled 235 votes.

Here is a list of his agenda for the country if elected in 2023 according to PM News.

1. LEADERSHIP

Provide transformational leadership that has the ability to unify all of Nigeria and lead us to the attainment of shared goals and vision.

2. TECHNOLOGY

Leverage modern technology for digital transformation and economic growth.

3. SECURITY

Create conditions that allow citizens move and transact freely across the Nation.

4. INFRASTRUCTURE

Commence extensive infrastructural development by building basic foundational services (24 hrs access to electricity, roads, bridges e.t.c) that connect (power) people and businesses ultimately improving the quality of living.

5. HOMEGROWN BUSINESSES

Build platforms that enable and empower homegrown businesses to scale and compete favourably in the global market.

6. EDUCATION

Deploy initiatives targeted at promoting knowledge and equipping learners of all age groups with the skills and values needed to address modern-day challenges globally. Propagate and activate strategies that also promote a sense of pride and awakening amongst all Nigerian citizens to the extent that people feel extremely patriotic and ecstatic to be Nigerians.

7. TRUE FEDERALISM AND DEMOCRATIC PROCESSES

Promote democracy, realize human potential and create conditions for prosperity and progress.

