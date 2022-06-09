The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will consult with APC governors over his choice of running mate

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the Tinubu Campaign Organization, disclosed this, noting that Tinubu has an agreement with the governors

The campaign spokesman added that the APC presidential candidate will bring together chieftains of the party to work towards victory

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of the Tinubu Campaign Organization, has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a pact with the APC governors to nominate his running mate.

Daily Trust reported that Onanuga made this known on Wednesday, June 8, while speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

He added that the issue of the running mate for the APC’s standard-bearer would be collectively resolved.

Onanuga was reported to have said Tinubu promised the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) the slot of the vice president when he met them before the primary elections.

Asked about how the former Lagos governor will unite the other aspirants and face the opposition PDP, Onanuga said Tinubu has a large heart to forgive even those who betrayed him.

He added that the APC presidential candidate will bring together chieftains to work towards the common goal of the party’s victory.

