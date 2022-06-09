Nkechi Nwaogu, ex-senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, has called on the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory.

The former lawmaker hailed Tinubu's triumph as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party in the coming general elections, describing it as a step towards the success of the 2023 polls for the APC.

Nwaogu, who represented Osisioma/Obingwa and Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency between 2003 to 2007, made this known in a statement released and signed by him, a copy obtained by Legit.ng.

Senator Nkechi Nwaogu described Bola Tinubu's victory as a step towards successful 2023 general elections. Credit: Senator Nkechi Nwaogu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu clears the coast in style

It would be recalled that in a stiff contest, Tinubu floored his challengers including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Lagos state governor polled staggering 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316. VP Osinbajo was displaced to a distanced third with 235 votes.

Need for party unity ahead of 2023

In a statement which is also available on her verified Facebook account, Nwaogu described the presidential primaries which concluded on Wednesday, June 8, as a vital recognition of the power shift formula in the country.

She also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the national working committee of the ruling party led by Senator Adamu Abdullahi.

Saluting the "doggednessnes" of the northern governors who insisted that power must come to the south, Nwaogu called for unity in the party ahead of the general elections.

"This congratulatory message can never be complete without extolling the determination and doggedness of the APC Northern Governors who stood firm for the actualization of a Presidential candidate of Southern Nigeria extraction.

"I am making a clarion call to all the aspirants that contested to come together and build a progressive party that will be capacitated to defeat any opposition party come 2023.

APC presidential primary: Osinbajo’s campaign spokesperson hails Tinubu

Meanwhile, Richard Akinnola, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, had congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the APC presidential primary.

Akinnola in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, congratulated Tinubu and described him as the presumed winner of the election.

Source: Legit.ng