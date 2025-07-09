Ganduje appointed FAAN board chairman days after APC resignation, sparking public backlash over claims he stepped down for health reasons

Minister Keyamo defended the appointment, highlighting Ganduje’s political clout and promising reforms in Nigeria’s aviation sector

Mixed reactions trailed the news on social media, with critics questioning the motive and sincerity, while supporters praised his experience and influence

Barely days after stepping down as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The announcement sparked immediate public reaction, especially after his resignation was attributed to health concerns.

Ganduje was officially inaugurated on Monday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja.

Keyamo backs Ganduje, says new board will reposition aviation sector

During the inauguration, Minister Festus Keyamo welcomed Ganduje to the helm of FAAN’s board, expressing confidence that his political experience would add value to Nigeria’s aviation development.

“This is not just a new board. It’s a renewed commitment to safety, service, and transformation,” Keyamo said.

Jokingly referring to Ganduje’s political influence, Keyamo added,

“He will just press one button and money will come out.”

Ganduje promises efficient, law-abiding leadership

In his remarks, Ganduje thanked President Bola Tinubu for the trust reposed in him and promised to operate within the law.

“We will study the FAAN Act carefully and avoid conflicts with the executive management and the ministry,” he said.

He also pledged to promote passenger satisfaction, improve infrastructure, and uphold international best practices at Nigeria’s airports.

Mixed reactions trail appointment on social media

Ganduje’s appointment has sparked strong reactions across social platforms, with Nigerians questioning the sincerity of his earlier resignation from the APC chairmanship due to health issues.

One Facebook user, Abdullahi Bambale, wrote:

“So he’s recovered from the illness that removed him from APC party chairman? This man is supposed to retire.”

Others viewed the appointment as a political strategy, as @Obasogie22 on X posted:

“I thought he resigned for health reasons? So he is well now? APC, keep lying to yourselves.”

@kambaimagic added:

“They keep rotating the same people. This is becoming too annoying. The youths are watching.”

Other supporters hail Ganduje’s political relevance

Despite the criticism, Ganduje still enjoyed loyal support from political allies and some citizens.

Alhaji Hassan Wali praised his leadership, saying:

“His capacity as party chairman was exceptional. He used all approaches to ensure APC’s success.”

Nasir Ismail also described Ganduje as a key political figure:

“Even BBC Hausa captured it. Dattijo mai rankarfe (The man with iron strength).”

Ganduje's resignation saved him from disgrace, APC chieftain says

Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Alhassan Yaryasa, said Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as the party’s National Chairman would help him avoid imminent disgrace.

The former coordinator of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation for Kano South described Ganduje’s resignation as a wise and timely decision.

