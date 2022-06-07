BREAKING: Ibikunle Amosun steps down for Tinubu ahead of voting
Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has stepped down from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Global site navigation
Local editions
Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has stepped down from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng