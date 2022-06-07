Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Ibikunle Amosun steps down for Tinubu ahead of voting
Politics

BREAKING: Ibikunle Amosun steps down for Tinubu ahead of voting

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has stepped down from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel