List of APC Presidential Aspirants Who Did Not Step Down as Voting Commences

by  Nurudeen Lawal

At the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Eagle Square in Abuja, 14 aspirants are set to slug it out.

Others have stepped down from the race as the voting is about to commence.

  1. Chukwuemeka Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
  2. Nweze David Umahi
  3. Gbolahan B. Bakare
  4. Ahmed B. Tinubu
  5. Ahmad Rufai Sani
  6. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
  7. Yemi Osinbajo
  8. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
  9. Yahaya Bello
  10. Tein Jack-Rich
  11. Christopher Onu
  12. Ahmad Lawan
  13. Ben Ayade
  14. Ikeobasi Mokelu

