Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, stormed out of a meeting with his colleagues over issues regarding the APC presidential primary

Bello, 46, is the youngest presidential aspirant in the party and the only contender from the north-central region

The governor has repeatedly stated that he won't step down for any contender ahead of the primary election

FCT, Abuja - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state walked out angrily after a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in Abuja on Monday, June 6.

A video shared by the Leadership newspaper on its Facebook page showed the governor talking angrily as he exited the venue of the meeting alongside his colleagues.

Nasarawa state governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule tried to pacify his Kogi state colleague, but Bello was not having it.

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was also seen in the video urging his Kogi counterpart to calm down.

Leadership newspaper quoted Governor Bello as saying:

“I won't take it. I am going to address the press now.”

According to Sahara Reporters, the meeting was part of preparations for the presidential primary of the APC and to finalise plans to adopt a consensus presidential candidate – from the southern region as earlier agreed upon.

A source quoted in the report said:

“Governor Yahaya Bello angrily walked out of the meeting called by the APC governors. He was asked to back out of the race to pave the way for the southern region candidate or aspirant from the southern region.”

