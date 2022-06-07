President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with Governor Yahaya Bello at the Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Governor of Kogi state and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, Vanguard reports.

The meeting is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, June 7.

The Kogi state governor is among the 23 presidential aspirants of the APC cleared to contest for the primary of the party.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello, are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo credit: Aso Rock

The move by the northern APC governors

Although the APC governors from the north have resolved that power should shift to the south, Governor Bello has disassociated himself from the resolution, The Nigerian Tribune added.

The agenda of the meeting

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the governor was not made known, but there is an insinuation that Bello may discuss his decision on whether he will step down or not with the president.

