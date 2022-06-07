An emerging report from The Cable says there is rancour over an alleged underground move to compromise the delegates’ list for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

According to the newspaper, another list has been drawn other than the one submitted by APC governors for the primary.

It was gathered that the substituted list is expected to favour Senate President Ahmad Lawan, a norther presidential hopeful of the ruling party

A source quoted by the media outfit said:

“The secretary of the accreditation committee, Senator Gumel, a personal assistant to Lawan. Orji Kalu, senate whip, and Hope Uzodimma are also working to ensure that only delegates that will vote Lawan will get into Eagle Square.”

