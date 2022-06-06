2023 presidency: List of northern governors that with Buhari
by Aanu Adegun
President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting is coming a day before the commencement of the party’s convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The governors in attendance are:
- Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu
- Chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong
- Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno)
- Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina)
- Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)
- Bello Matawale (Zamfara)
- Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna)
- Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano)
- Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe)
- Abubakar Bello (Niger)
- Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: