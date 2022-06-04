BREAKING: Tinubu, Osinbajo, others arrive Aso Rock for meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the presidential hopefuls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state house, Abuja.

TheCable reported that the aspirants have started arriving at the villa for the meeting.

The president returned from an ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Ghana a few hours ago.

The meeting with the presidential hopefuls is ahead of the party’s convention slated for Monday.

The agenda would, among other things, centre on the choice of a consensus candidate.

John Oyegun, chairman of the screening panel, had on Friday said 99 percent of the presidential hopefuls are in support of consensus.

Source: Legit.ng