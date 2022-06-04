On Friday, June 3, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) completed its screening for aspirants contesting for the seat of president in the 2023 general election.

The screening panel led by a former chairman of the APC, John Oyegun said that 13 presidential aspirants were shortlisted to head to the primary election on Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7.

A report from the committee has since been submitted to the national chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu.

13 out of 23 aspirants made it to the APC's 2023 presidential 'safe lists'. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Oyegun at the end of the exercise said the committee gave special consideration to “younger elements' among the aspirants.

The Cable reports that an APC member who is privy to the workings of the party and the screening of the aspirants said a good number of top shots made it to what the committee termed the 'safe list'.

Those who made it to the APC's presidential primary safe list include

1. Bola Tinubu - A former governor of Lagos state

2. Yemi Osinbajo - Vice President of Nigeria

3. Rotimi Amaechi - Minister of transporation

4. Ahmad Lawan - The Senate president

5. Yahaya Bello - The governor of Kogi state

6. Kayode Fayemi - The governor of Ekiti state

7. Emeka Nwajiuba - A former minister of state for education

8. Ogbonnaya Onu - A former minister of science and technology

9. Ibikunle Amosun - A former governor of Ogun

10. David Umahi - The governor of Ebonyi state

11. Muhammad Badaru - The governor of Jigawa state

12. Godswill Akpabio - The former governor of Akwa Ibom state

13. Tein Jack-Rich - An oil magnate

According to Imran, the 10 aspirants were not included in the “safe list”.

These aspirants are

1 Tunde Bakare

2. Rochas Okorocha

3. Ben Ayade

4. Sani Yerima

5. Ken Nnamani

6. Ikeobasi Mokelu

7. Demeji Bankole

8. Felix Nicholas

9. Uju Ken-Ohanenye

10. Ajayi Borroffice

