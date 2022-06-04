All presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

The meeting between the APC aspirants and the president is expected to meet at the Presidential Villa on Sunday, June 5

Sources within the presidency have said that the president would use the opportunity to prevail on the aspirants to step down for his consensus candidate

The Punch reports that the president is planning a trip to Ghana for Saturday, June 4, with the party crisis on a consensus candidate resolved.

All APC presidential aspirants are expected to have a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

An official of the government who spoke on the matter on condition of anonymity said President Buhari would be back later in the day to continue with his meeting ahead of the APC's presidential primary.

The official said:

“The President is expected to travel to Ghana tomorrow (today). After that, he is expected to meet with the aspirants and thereafter reveal his preferred candidate for the party’s ticket.

Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari had returned to Abuja, Nigeria after his departure to Madrid, Spain on a state visit on Friday, June 4.

The president met with two governors from the northern region of the country upon his return to discuss issues pertaining to the APC presidential primary.

Buhari's meeting with the governor comes days after the president met with all the governors within the APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng