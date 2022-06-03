For a former governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will face catastrophe in 2023 if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not elected as the party's presidential candidate at the primary.

Shettima who is a keen supporter of Tinubu said that the former Lagos governor has paid the price, adding that he was very instrumental in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2025.

The former governor on Friday, June 3, noted that he is not a prophet of doom but an internal optimist, The Cable reports.

His words:

“We are in a democratic situation but I’m afraid it might be catastrophic for the party. I’m not a prophet of doom; I’m an internal optimist. We have done our own bidding and by God’s grace, our candidate will emerge as the presidential flagbearer of the APC in the next 72 hours,” he said.

“It is not a subject of dispute but a question of time. He has paid the price, and yesterday in Abeokuta, he made some remarks that were deliberately distorted and quoted out of context.

“Whether they are willing to admit it or not, he played a pivotal role not only in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of the APC but in the ultimate election in 2015.”

Source: Legit.ng