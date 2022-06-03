Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to a purported list of campaign team for Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid where he was named the chairman

The chief whip of the Senate disowned the list, stating that no campaign team has been set up for the Senate president

Kalu also revealed why he will not chair the campaign team of Senator Lawan if he eventually gets the APC presidential ticket

FCT, Abuja - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has denied being appointed as the director general of the campaign team of Senate President Ahmad Lawan for the presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election.

In a statement sighted on his Facebook page by Legit.ng, the chief whip of the Senate in said the list of committee chairmen of Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization in which he was mentioned as the DG should be disregarded as there was no authorization for its publication.

Senator Kalu said Senate president Lawan has not set up presidential campaign team. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Lawan added that he could not have been appointed the DG of Ahmad Lawan Campaign since the Senate president has not emerged as the presidential candidate of APC.

“A committee will be inaugurated to that effect once our most preferred candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan emerges as the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC),” the former governor of Abia state said.

I will recommend sitting governor to lead Lawan's campaign - Kalu

Meanwhile, Senator Kalu added that he is also campaigning for election in his senatorial district and he may not have the time to devote to the campaign of the Senate president.

He said he would rather recommend a sitting governor who is not running for an election to chair the campaign team at the right time .

He added that names of people who have nothing to do with Ahmad Lawan campaign were also included in the published list which should not have been there.

"Several private visitors who were not even part of the meeting were also reported to have been in attendance. Senator Betty Apiafi just as Senator Uche Ekwunife who visited on a different bipartisan matter concerning the senate was also mentioned.

"It is mischief to have included these names as part of Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization," he said.

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race to back Lawan, Orji Kalu says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Kalu said nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention will back Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Recall that Kalu had also on Monday, May 9, withdrew from the 2023 presidential race and endorsed Lawan. He said he took the decision because there is “no zoning” in the APC and the contest has been thrown open to all aspirants.

