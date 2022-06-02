FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released the list of chairpersons of all the subcommittees to organise the national convention to elect a presidential candidate.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the ruling party, released a list of 18 subcommittees on Wednesday, June 1.

The APC is now fully ready for its special national convention and presidential primary. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The list contained the names of 17 governors, five ministers, deputy senate president and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, among others.

1. Budget – H.E. Muhammad Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State

Co-Chair: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

3. Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State

4. Security and Compliance – H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), former Minister of Interior

5. Election Planning – H.E. Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State

Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State

6. Transportation – H.E. Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory

7. Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State

Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

8. Media and Publicity – H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

9. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health

10. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

11. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State

Co-Chair: Mohammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

12. Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State

13. Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

14. Protocols – H.E. Aminu Masari, Governor of Katsina State

15. Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State

16. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs

17. Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Bello, Governor of Niger State

Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives

18. Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate

Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Presidential primary: APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

Meanwhile, in another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has said only God can determine the flag bearer of the ruling party.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

Source: Legit.ng