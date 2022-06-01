Seems Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu will be heading to the 2023 governorship elections with less to worry about

Just after securing the ticket to fly the banner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the 2023 polls, his fiercest rival has decided to support his quest for a second term

Governor Sanwo Olu secured the APC ticket with a landslide victory puling 1,170 votes from delegates

Lagos - Amid the growing tension following the conclusion of the APC gubernatorial primaries in Lagos state which saw the emergence of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, his main opponent, Abdulahmed Mustapha has pledged to join forces with the incumbent, Premium Times reported.

It will be recalled that Sanwo Olu emerged the winner of the gubernatorial polls after pulling 1,170 votes at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan, Lagos.

Mustapha calls for cancellation of Lagos APC primary

This outcome however did not go down well with Mustapha who had earlier been disqualified and barred from gaining access to the venue of the primary.

According to a report by PM News, Mustapha in his agitation called on the national working committee of the APC to declare the primaries null and void.

The ex-permanent secretary to the ministry of energy and mineral resources in Lagos stated described the electoral process of the APC primaries as 'fraudulent'.

Meanwhile earlier on Tuesday, May 31, the Lagos state chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile confirmed that Mustapha will be joining force with the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

According to a short clip cited by Legit.ng on Twitter, Mr. Akosile via his official handle @gboyegaakosile authenticated the announcement.

His tweet reads:

"One of the aspirants in the just concluded gubernatorial primary election in Lagos state, Mr. Olorunfemi Mustapha has pledged his total and unalloyed support for Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu.

"Mustapha made this known at a press conference in Lagos this afternoon."

Why Mustapha was disqualified - APC

On why Mustapha was disqualified, the presiding officer of the APC primaries in Lagos, Shettima Adamu Yuguda said Mustapha was not cleared by the screening committee because of certificate issues.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Mustapha when asked about the allegation stated that he was not briefed of the screening outcome by the screening committee.

He said:

“We were told that we were not cleared by the leadership of the party and as such, they only gave accreditation tags to those that were cleared.”

“We went to Abuja for clearance two weeks ago. The results of the clearance were not communicated to us.

“We went to the APC State Secretariat at Acme Road yesterday (Wednesday), we tried to get our accreditation tags but we were not given. We were there till 7 am this morning before going to the venue of the primary."

Lagos govt denies claim Sanwo-Olu’s challenger was barred from primary

However, the Lagos state government reacted to claims that a governorship aspirant of the ruling APC, Abdul Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha was barred from the primary venue on Thursday.

The chief press secretary to Lagos state governor, Gboyega Akosile, through a tweet described the claim as untrue while noting that the seats of the aspirants were made available.

Mustapha, a former permanent secretary, ministry of energy and minerals resources in Lagos, resigned 14 months ago and had picked up the N50m governorship form of the party.

