Joe Igbokwe has said that news reaching him has it that Ike Ekweremadu has defected to the ruling APC

Igbokwe who did not say more than this on Wednesday, June 1, noted that he had it as a rumour

However, the former deputy Senate president is yet to confirm or deny the claim in an official statement

There is a report that the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The yet-to-be-confirmed hint was given in the late hours of Wednesday, June 1, by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Igbokwe said he heard with one of his ears that the bigwig of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined the ruling party.

Ekweremadu is yet to release a statement on the rumour (Photo: Ike Ekweremadu)

Source: Facebook

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I hear with one ear that Ike Ekweremadu has joined APC."

However, neither Igbokwe himself nor Legit.ng can verify this claim.

Moreover, Ekweremadu is yet to make an official statement announcing his defection to the APC.

PDP denies Ike Ekweremadu automatic ticket for Enugu governorship seat

Recall that Ekweremadu had withdrawn his ambition to run for the governorship seat in Enugu state.

Ekweremadu revealed the latest development via a statement issued on Wednesday, May 25.

The Enugu West Senatorial District senator had been tipped by many political pundits and press agencies as a firm favourite to clinch the party ticket.

Party leaders endorse Mbah instead of Ekweremadu

However, as gathered by Legit.ng, foremost political stalwart, Jim Nwobodo on Tuesday, May 24 announced Dr. Peter Mbah as the next governor of Enugu.

Why we rejected Ike Ekweremadu moves to join APC for governorship ticket, ruling party reveals

The leadership of the APC in Enugu state had explained why it rejected the move by Ekweremadu to join the ruling party ahead of its primary for governorship candidates in the state.

Speaking on Sunday, May 29, in Enugu, the state's APC chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah, told journalists that Ekweremadu had planned to hijack the party's governorship ticket.

Agballah noted that APC's decision followed speculations on the lawmaker's withdrawal from the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party in the past week.

Source: Legit.ng