Amid the arrival of delegates for the PDP's presidential primary, there is a possibility that the party will adopt a consensus option

This was the submission of the PDP's BoT chairman, Walid Jibril, at the venue of the primary on Saturday, May 28

Jibril categorically said there is room for a consensus candidate to emerge despite the fact that the PDP has dropped zoning

Abuja - Walid Jibril, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Board of Trustees (BoT), on Saturday, May 28, said a consensus option is still possible.

Jibril who made this rather interesting remark at the venue of the PDP's presidential primary in Abuja noted that although the party has dropped the idea of zoning, there is still room for it to come up with a consensus candidate, Daily Trust reports.

Stating that all the aspirants are aware of the party's position, the BoT boss boasted that the primary will produce the next president.

The PDP BoT chair said there is still room for a consensus candidate to emerge

Source: Twitter

He noted that this is because anyone who emerges from the primary, irrespective of his region, is capable of leading Nigeria in 2023.

His words:

“This convention will tell Nigerians and PDP members that the next president of Nigeria is coming from PDP.

”That is why you see this place is a beehive of activities, men and women are here because the next president of Nigeria will emerge here

“Anyone that emerges today whether from the north, south-south, southwest, or southeast is ready to be the president of the country.

“Already you know there is no zoning, but there is room for consensus.”

2023: PDP postpones presidential primary like APC? Opposition party speaks

Meanwhile, the DP had reacted to unconfirmed reports that it had postponed its presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

In a statement debunking the claim, the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made it known that the primary will be held as planned.

Ologunagba said that the process for the primary is already on course and that being a political party of due process, there is no plan to shift the election.

He, therefore, called on party delegates and Nigerians generally to disregard the news.

His statement partly read:

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule..."

