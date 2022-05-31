Ahead of the APC's presidential primary, President Buhari has opened up that he will like to choose a preferred successor

The Nigerian leader made this known to the APC governors at a meeting on Tuesday, May 31, and asked them to him out

After the president's statement, the governors are said be in a closed-door meeting to discuss the how to help the president to pick a successor

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has told APC governors that he would want to pick his successor and needs them to support him to do so.

The president said this on Tuesday, May 31, at a meeting with governors elected on the APC platform at the State House, Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Ahead of the APC presidential primary, President Buhari said he wants to pick a successor. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He was quoted to have said at the meeting which was also attended by the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu:

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023."

I need to provide stronger leadership ahead of 2023, says Buhari

Speaking further, President Buhari told the governors that he realises the ‘compelling need’ for him to provide ‘stronger leadership to the party under this transition process.’

He said the stronger leadership is not only to ensure that APC’s electoral fortunes improve but also to ensure that the party "retains power at the centre" by winning the presidential election.

At the meeting with the governors, President Buhari also stated the factors he would consider in supporting a presidential candidate among the 25 persons seeking to fly the APC flag.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.

The APC holds its presidential primary from June 6 to 8.

APC governors in closed-door meeting after Buhari’s stance on presidential candidate

Meanwhile, APC governors are currently in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The governors are believed to be discussing President Buhari’s message to them earlier on Tuesday that he wants to pick his successor, Premium Times stated.

Details of the meeting are not yet available at the time of filing this report.

After closed-door meeting with APC governors, Buhari departs Abuja

After his meeting with the APC governors, President Buhari is departing for the capital of Spain, Madrid, on a three-day state visit.

A statement by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, disclosed that Buhari's visit is on the invitation of President Pedro Sanchez.

The Nigerian leader will meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

