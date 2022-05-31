Ahead of the APC presidential primary, Governor Sule said President Buhari has described in details the qualities his preferred successor must possess

The Nasarawa state governor said the APC governors would meet with the president when he returns to Nigeria to tell him what they came up with

The president had told the governors he wants to select a preferred successor and asked them to help him with it

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state says President Muhammadu Buhari told the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who is his preferred candidate ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

The Nasarawa state governor disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, May 31, monitored by Daily Trust.

Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule said President Buhari has revealed the kind of successor he wants. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Governor Sule, however, said the president did not mention a specific name among the presidential aspirants.

His words:

“The president said that our consensus candidate or the candidate to be selected must be acceptable to Nigerians, somebody who understands what the APC is all about and is after.

“He mentioned clearly that the person must be able to go to all the parts of the country and be accepted. Similar to what President Buhari has said, we must bring someone that can win election and be able to sustain all the good things that the APC has done.

“But if you are looking for a name the president didn’t mention that. He gave the attributes and allowed us to think of the right person in these few days while he is away in Spain. When he comes back everybody can say we have thought about it.”

President Buhari had earlier on Tuesday met with the APC governors to discuss the forthcoming presidential primary and the need to have a united position.

He told the governors he wanted to pick a successor and asked them to help with it.

