At the moment, things seem not to have been concluded about Atiku Abubakar's victory as the PDP presidential candidate

This is as a Nigerian constitutional lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Atiku ahead of the 2023 elections

The lawyer is arguing that the former vice president's birthplace puts a question mark on his citizenship

The eligibility of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2023 presidential election was challenged at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, May 31, by a constitutional lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/751/2022, Jideobi who listed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the second and third defendants alleged that Atiku is not constitutionally qualified to participate in the 2023 presidential election, Vanguard reports.

Atiku's citizenship is now in question (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Depositphotos

The lawyer also mentioned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as the fourth defendant.

He hinged his argument on two legal questions posed to the court on the citizenship of the PDP's flagbearer.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lawyer asked the court to determine “Whether, by the combined provisions of sections 1(1) & (2), 25 and 131(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), only a Nigeria citizen by birth can contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?

Also, he called on the court to determine “Whether by the combined interpretation of sections 1(1) & (2), 25(1) & (2) and 131(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and giving the circumstances surrounding the birth of the 1st Defendant, he can be cleared by the 2nd and 3rd Defendants to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”.

Tinubu sends strong message to Atiku as former VP wins PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had congratulated Atiku for emerging as the flag bearer of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku secured the highest votes at the primary election conducted at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

Tinubu commended Atiku for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress. He also congratulated the other contestants for the orderly and peaceful way they conducted themselves and for pledging to rally around the winner, in the true spirit of democratic sportsmanship.

Source: Legit.ng