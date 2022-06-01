The PDP on Tuesday, May 31, called on INEC to sack Silas Onu as the chairman of its chapter in Enugu state

Acording to the national leadership of the opposition party, Tochukwu Okories is the rightful chairman of the state chapter

A power tussle between Okorie and Onu that led to court cases had ended in the latter being sworn in as the chairman

Enugu - The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Tochukwu Okorie as its authentic chairman in its Enugu chapter.

The leadership tussle in Ebonyi PDP between Okorie and Silas Onu who served as the acting publicity secretary of the party climaxed into a lawsuit and a counter-litigation at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal respectively, The Nation reports.

The PDP has recognised Tochukwu Okorie as its Enugu chairman (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Challenging the election that made Okorie the chairman, Onu filed a case at the FCT court claiming that he was the only candidate who purchased the form for the same position.

Granting Onu's reliefs, the court ruled that he should be sworn in as the chairman of the state's chapter of the party by a notary public.

Meanwhile, at the time, Okorie proceeded to the appellate court for a stay pending the determination of the substantive suit, a prayer which was granted.

However, Onu held onto power arguing that there was an order of the Federal High Court restraining the application of a stay on a judgment that had been implemented, following which the party's national leadership wrote to INEC to recognise him as the rightful chairman of the PDP in Enugu.

But a twist came up on Tuesday, May 31, when the PDP in obedience to the verdict of the appeal court, notified the commission through a fresh letter demanding its recognition of Okorie's chairmanship.

The new letter from PDP read:

“Please refer to our letter with Ref: PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol.1J/22-081 in which we informed the commission of the Party’s decision to comply with the Federal High Court decision in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1319/2021.

“We now wish to inform the Commission that the Appeal Court has upturned the decision of the lower court in Suit CA/ABJ/CV/444/2022 and in total obedience to the appellate court judgement, our recognized state chairman in Ebony is Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.”

