Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria and two other priests have been freed by their abductors.

The police spokesman in Abia, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed their release to the News Agency of Nigeria in Umuahia on Monday.

Asked if they paid any ransom, Mr Ogbonna said, “I can only confirm to you that they have been freed this evening. I don’t have the details for now.”

Samuel Kanu-Uche and two other priests have been freed by their abductors. Photo: Dozie John

Source: Twitter

NAN reports that the abductors had demanded a sum N100 million as ransom for the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain, Very Rev. Shitti.

They were abducted on Sunday while they were on their way from a programme in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This is contained in a statement signed by the council secretary, Mr Peter Uba and made available to NAN.

“The chairman joyfully wish to announce the release of His Eminence, Dr. SCK Uche JP, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria and his entourage from their abductors.

“This was confirmed by the Lay President Methodist Church Nigeria, Sir Ifeanyi Okechukwu.

“The prelate is currently in a church giving praises to God. Details coming soon,” the statement said.

Source: Legit.ng