Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been warned to desist from making dangerous comments that would put members of the Northern Elders' Forum in harm's way

The warning was issued by the national convener of the Forum Ango Abdullahi over the call for the arrest of NEF's spokesperson Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

According to Abdullahi, Baba-Ahmed's comments and statements are authorized and represent the forum's positions

The leadership of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Thursday, May 19, condemned the call for the arrest of its spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The forum faulted Ohanaeze's claim that NEF's spokesperson was making inciting statements and heating up the polity.

Daily Trust reports a video circulating on social media, showed Baba Ahmed stating that there should not a war in the country over the demand for the secession of the Igbo people.

Ango Abdullahi has condemned the call for Baba-Ahmed's arrest by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Photo: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed's words:

“We said if secession is what every Igbo wants, and this is what the Igbos want, the nation should not fight a war over it."

Reacting to the Baba-Ahmed's statement from the video, Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze's spokesperson the comments were inflammatory, uncouth and above all very arrogant.

But responding to Ohanaeze, NEF's convener, Ango Abdullahi, warned against dangerous comments by Ogbonnia.

Abdullahi added that Ogbonnia's comments are, to say the least, dangerous and irresponsible, designed to achieve only one goal, to put the life of Dr Baba-Ahmed in peril.

His noted:

“The Northern Elders Forum states categorically said that all comments and statements made by Dr Baba-Ahmed are authorized, and they represent its positions.

“The press statement which he read on the 8th of June, 2021 at the Forum’s headquarters in Abuja in presence of the full Forum was the statement of the Forum by which it still stands."

He also alleged that there are attempts to create the impression that Baba-Ahmed's statement is recent in order to create a misrepresentation of its contents.

The Forum further advised Ohaneze Ndigbo to focus its attention on contributing to securing the people of the southeast from multiple threats, and ensuring that Ndigbo has a befitting relevance in Nigeria.

He also affirmed the forum's full confidence in Baba-Ahmed, who Abdullahi said will continue to serve the country and the north as they search for a future that accommodates all interests in Nigeria.

