A winner has emerged in the governorship primary of the opposition PDP conducted in Kaduna state

Honourable Isah Ashiru defeated the outspoken former senator, Shehu Sani, to clinch the PDP's guber ticket in Kaduna

Senator Sani announced his defeat on Twitter, noting that two delegates voted for him without paying them a dime

Kaduna - Senator Shehu Sani has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship primaries to Honourable Isah Ashiru.

In a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, May 26, Sani congratulated Ashiru just as he noted that two delegates voted for him without collecting "a dime".

He wrote:

"The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won. I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward."

Kaduna governorship: Delegates will not get ‘shishi’ from me, Shehu Sani says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Kaduna lawmaker and gubernatorial hopeful, Sani, vowed that he would not be a part of the trend where politicians bribe delegates to vote for them.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25 via a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng.

“We are going to the Governorship primaries today. My position is clear I will NOT pay delegates to vote for me," he said.

2023: Former governor Sule Lamido's son wins PDP's guber ticket in Jigawa

In another related development, Mustapha Lamido, the son of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Lamido defeated his challenger, Sale Shehu, a former junior minister for works by 829 to zero votes. Legit.ng gathered that three votes were invalid in the exercise which took place on Wednesday, May 25.

Meanwhile, the head of the election committee, Isah Ahmad, has congratulated the winner, and party delegates on a successful primary. He said the election was peaceful, free and fair.

