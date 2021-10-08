Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly has vowed to assist the NDLEA fight drug abuse in the state

Lagos state- The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has extended his support to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the speaker promised that the state legislature will continue to support the fight against drug abuse and its effects on the youths and residents of the state.

Obasa made the promise when he hosted top officials of the NDLEA, led by its state commander, Mr Ralph Igwenagu, on Thursday, October 7.

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa hosted the NDLEA officials at his office on Thursday, October 7 in Lagos. Photo credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

The speaker expressed hope that a collective fight against the societal challenge would help to further sustain a safe and well-protected Lagos.

He said he was not surprised that Lagos has been described as one of the epicentres of drug abuse in the country, noting with an influx of people from other states, it should be expected.

Obasa said:

“I am not disappointed that Lagos has been rated number one. Lagos has become an abode for everybody – the good and the bad – and this has become a challenge to the government.

“That is why it is difficult for the Lagos Government to project. When you project for a certain number of people this year, before you know it, more than three times your projection will enter the state.

“That is why we make efforts to support the Federal Government by equipping the Rapid Response Squad. We also set up the Security Trust Fund, the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and others to ensure that lives and property are protected.”

He added that collaboration by stakeholders was important because the negative effects of drug abuse affects everybody since some engage in criminal activities.

Obasa further commended the NDLEA officials for attending a recent stakeholders’ meeting organised by the House to enlighten residents against drug abuse.

