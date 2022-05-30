Viral claims that the governorship candidate of the PDP in Enugu, Peter Mbah, has been assassinated were debunked on Sunday, May 29

The reports which have gone viral online were described as fake news in a statement issued by Mbah's media office

The office said the story was fabricated by persons who doctored a video of another murder scene in 2020

Enugu - The media office of Peter Mbah, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu has reacted to claims that he has been murdered.

In a statement seen by Punch on Sunday, May 29, debunking the report, the office said it is nothing but fake news fabricated by wicked and evil persons.

The office said the false story was cooked from the doctored video of the assassination of Prof Samuel Ndubuisi, the Director-General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute along the Enugu Port Harcourt expressway in 2020.

The statement explained that the mere coincidence of Ndubuisi in both names was twisted by liars to spread a piece of news that has caused undue panic and tension in the state and party.

The media office said:

“Our investigations indicate that the story was doctored from the video of the unfortunate gruesome assassination of one Dr Ndubuisi (real name: Prof Samuel Ndubuisi), the Director General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute along the Enugu Port Harcourt expressway, two years ago.

“It is the mere coincidence of ‘Ndubuisi’ in the two names that have been twisted by some devious and malevolent characters to spread unfounded panic and alarm amongst our genuinely concerned teeming supporters and well-wishers in Enugu State and beyond.

“We condemn this wicked, ill-conceived misinformation and urge the masterminds to play politics of moderation and sportsmanship, have the fear of God and develop respect for the sanctity of human life.”

