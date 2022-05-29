Muhammad Sani Abdullahi has won the APC ticket to represent Kaduna central senatorial district in the 2023 elections

Kaduna - Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, better known as Dattijo, an ex-chief of staff to the Kaduna governor and former commissioner for budget and planning, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent Kaduna central senatorial district.

Dattijo had, in March, announced his intention to contest the governorship of the state and had subsequently resigned from his position as commissioner.

Dattijo won without any opponent to win the APC ticket for Kaduna Central. Photo credit: @Dattijo

Source: Twitter

In early May, however, Dattijo said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had asked governorship hopefuls to support Uba Sani, adding that El-Rufai had also asked him to pick up the form for the senatorial seat.

At the election held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua hall in Kaduna, Dattijo emerged victorious after his two opponents, Usman Sani and Hajia Rabi Salisu withdrew from the contest shortly before the poll.

Announcing the result, Mohammed Bayero, the returning officer, said there were 405 delegates from the seven LGAs that make up the senatorial district, but 396 delegates showed up for the election and all were accredited.

Dattijo scored a total of 388 votes, while eight votes were invalid.

Speaking after his declaration as the winner, he expressed appreciation to the aspirants who withdrew from the contest and solicited their support to ensure the party becomes victorious in the general election.

His victory was also witnessed by the governorship candidate of the party and the current senator representing the zone, Uba Sani, secretary to Kaduna state government Malam Balarabe Lawal and the Speaker of the state assembly is Rt. Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani.

