After dumping the opposition PDP, Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe has finally moved to APGA

Abaribe who wanted to be contest the Abia governorship seat on the PDP's platform pulled out of the race and left the party, alleging a lack of transparency

The former Senate minority leader said he would be seeking re-election into the Red Chamber on the platform of APGA in 2023

Umuahia, Abia state - Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe has finally dumped the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Vanguard reported that Senator Abaribe on Friday, Mya 27, confirmed in Umuahia that he had joined the APGA following his exit from the PDP.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a former PDP chieftain, has joined APGA. Photo credit: Senator Enyi Abaribe

Source: Facebook

The former PDP chieftain also said he would be seeking re-election into the Senate on the platform of APGA in 2023, Channels TV also reported.

Recall that Abaribe withdrew from the PDP governorship race in Abia state, alleging a lack of transparency and non-conduct of the three-man delegate congress.

Six other governorship aspirants of PDP also pulled out of the race before the party’s primaries on Wednesday, May 25, alleging foul play and a plot by some forces to foist a preferred candidate on the party.

Before his defection, it was gathered that the leadership of APGA had visited Abaribe and begged him and defect to the party.

APGA offered free senatorial ticket to Abaribe if he wanted but the Senate minority leader had requested time to consult with his constituents and political associates.

I have made up mind, Abaribe says on joining APGA

Abaribe on Friday said he had made up his mind to join APGA, adding that he will be participating in the party’s senatorial primaries on Saturday, May 28.

He also said that he had resigned his membership of the PDP and had fully registered with APGA.

With the latest development, Abaribe will be contesting his seat with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the PDP flag bearer for the position.

When contacted, a member of APGA Board of Trustees BoT, Chief Ahamdi Nweke, confirmed that Senator Abaribe “is now fully with APGA”.

He said:

"The most- ranking Senator in Abia has joined the progressives to deliver Abia from the crutches of the forces that have held the state down.

"He is coming with hundreds and thousands of PDP members who are aggrieved by the lack of internal democracy in the party.”

