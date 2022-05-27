Former governor of Imo state of Nigeria, Senator Rochas Okorocha has been denied bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja

Okorocha had predicated his bail request on the grounds that he is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC and that his political ambition would be jeopardized unless granted bail

The law court urged the presidential hopeful to notify the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Justice Inyang Ekwo, instead, ordered Okorocha, through his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), to put the anti-graft agency on notice, The New Telegraph reports.

Olanipekun had, in an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CR/28/2022, prayed the court to grant Okorocha bail on liberal terms pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on May 25.

The motion filed

The ex-parte motion was dated and filed on Thursday, May 26.

Justice Ekwo countered the bail request

But Justice Ekwo held that since the matter would be coming up on Monday, May 30, making an order for the release of the lawmaker on bail would be unnecessary.

The senior lawyer also hinted that he had also filed a motion on notice, seeking his client’s bail.

The judge, who fixed May 30 for the hearing of the motions, directed the lawyer to put the EFCC on notice.

Ekwo had, in the last adjourned date, given the anti-corruption commission May 30 as the last time the matter would be adjourned following the EFCC’s complaint that it had been unable to serve Okorocha despite several efforts.

The court threatened to strike out the case by the EFCC

The judge had threatened to strike out the case if the EFCC failed to produce the senator on the next adjourned date, after two adjournments for his arraignment.

EFCC operatives storm Abuja residence of Okorocha

