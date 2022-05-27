Again, the dismissal of the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele has reached a fever pitch as a legal activist, Femi Falana called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him, The Nation reported.

The senior advocate made this known while speaking as a guest speaker at a conference centered on electoral sensitization.

Recall that the CBN governor has been a victim of numerous backlash after it was reported that he was interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

While speaking at the conference, Falana warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against keeping sensitive election materials at the CBN with Emefiele as the sitting governor.

He said:

“INEC is trying; it has deployed technology to get rid of rigging, but we can no longer keep sensitive election materials in the vault of the CBN.

“This is because the governor of the CBN is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It has never happened anywhere in the world; this is very dangerous. The CBN governor’s power is enormous under the CBN Act, so he can’t be a politician."

Falana stressed that sensitive election materials cannot be moved elsewhere which means it will be consequential for those materials to be under the custody of one who has an interest in the presidential seat of the nation.

The senior advocate further added that President Buhari has no other option than to fire Emefiele and ensure his immediate replacement as governor of the CBN.

Falana noted that legal suits have been filed against the under-fire CBN boss.

He said:

“Some Civil Society Organisations have filed a motion against him and we will pursue it to a logical conclusion,”

Falana in his view urged that there should be an establishment of electoral offenses tribunals across the federation to try and prosecute electoral offenders during polls.

He made reference to the 2011 general election where over 2,000 electoral offenders were arrested and neither of them were prosecuted.

He said:

“People commit electoral crimes because they are aided by politicians.

“Statistics showed that 750 electoral offenders were arrested in 2011; 900 of such offenders were arrested in 2015, and in 2019, a total of 1,120 were arrested.

“Majority of them were not prosecuted; the police even filed motions to terminate some of the cases and discontinued prosecution.”

Source: Legit.ng