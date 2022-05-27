Governorship hopeful, Senator Magnus Abe has revealed the party he wishes to contest ahead of the 2023 election

The senator who renounced his membership from Nigeria's ruling party has vowed to still contest the rivers state gubernatorial election in the APC

Meanwhile, Senator Magnus debunked the rumour making rounds that he has dumped the APC for another party

Former Senator and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers state, Senator Magnus Abe, has revealed that he has not dumped the party contrary to reports in some quarters, The New Telegraph reports.

Abe, who spoke on Thursday, May 26, in Port Harcourt, the state capital in a chat with reporters, noted that he would contest the Rivers State governorship election in 2023 in the state, adding that he decided not to withdraw from the race due to his respect for the party.

He stated:

“I have been receiving a lot of calls that I have left the APC; that is not true.”

Senator Magnus vows to challenge Amaechi's aspirant

Senator Magnus but he vowed to challenge the outcome of the indirect primary mode adopted by the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and his cronies for the governorship primaries, while he declared that he would not just accept the outcome of any process that is not just, fair, equitable and inclusive.

Abe added:

“The indirect primary being conducted today (Thursday) by the former Minister of Transportation and his cronies in the APC in Rivers State clearly does not meet that standard.”

