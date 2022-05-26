Peter Obi, a former presidential aspirant, has been invited to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The invitation came on Wednesday, May 25, less than a day after Obi tendered his resignation letter

The invitation coincides with growing talks that Obi may join the Labour Party or the NNPP ahead of 2023

Hours after Peter Obi announced his decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) efforts for him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 25, Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC who is famous for supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, advised Obi to join the ruling party.

Joe Igbokwe wants Obi to join the APC (Photo: @PeterObi)

Source: Twitter

Igbokwe who is also an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state shared a photo of the former PDP chieftain's original letter of resignation from the opposition party.

He said:

"Oga Peter Obi should join the APC."

Peter Obi dumps PDP ahead of presidential primaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi had resigned from the PDP. The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The Anambra-born politician, who had gone around the country to seek the support of delegates for the presidential primary of the PDP, pulled out less than 72 hours to the contest.

Obi, a former Anambra governor, was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections.

