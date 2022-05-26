The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) might not be going for a consensus at the presidential primaries

APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has also not been optimistic over the issue of zoning the presidency

Meanwhile, Adamu has condemned those spreading rumours that the president is seeking for a tenure extension

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has hinted at a possible zoning policy after the screening exercise of presidential aspirants.

According to Daily Nigerian, the APC national chairman said the party is still undecided about zoning its presidential ticket.

APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has refuted claims that President Muhammadu is seeking a tenure extension. Photo: (APC)

Abdullahi Adamu made this on Wednesday, May 25 while addressing a group of journalists in Abuja.

2023: APC not ruling out zoning - Adamu

Legit.ng gathered that Adamu did not rule out the possibility of zoning but was specific that the party will look into it based on the outcome of the presidential primary.

He said:

“We have not produced our candidate for the presidency yet, we have to screen the aspirants to know the way forward.

“We have aspirants from across the country in the presidential race. We will take the decision when we get there.”

Anybody can contest, it is their right - Adamu

Also reflecting on the influx of presidential aspirants who obtained the N100million nomination forms, Adamu said the party will not deny anyone from contesting as it is their constitutional right to contest.

He said:

“There is nothing wrong for anybody aspiring for the exalted seat of the president, it is God that decides who gets what.

“We have 28 aspirants for the presidential ticket, and everybody knows that all of them cannot get the ticket. If it’s God’s wish, they all can even be president of the country one after the other.

“Our goal is to ensure justice in the choice of who emerges as the candidate of the party, that does not mean we are perfect, but we pray we do the right thing.”

2023: Adamu not optimistic on consensus

When asked if the party will adopt the same method of selection that made him the party chairman for the presidency, he stated that the presidency is a different ball game.

He said:

“However, the party has laid down its rules and regulations for the aspirants, we would scrutinise all of them based on our guidelines to be sure we pick the right candidate for the party.”

President Buhari tenure extension is a lie - Adamu

He went further to play down rumours making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a tenure extension in the office.

Adamu said there is no such thing and that the president has made it clear that he will not be staying in office beyond the stipulated period.

He said:

“I can only say that God will deal with those behind such insinuations. President Buhari had since 2019 declared that he would not seek a tenure extension.

“He told everybody and swore with the Qur’an that he would not breach constitutional provision on his two terms tenure."

