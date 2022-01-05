The electoral amendment bill has continued to generate reactions in the polity following President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to assent to the bill

In an interview on Wednesday, January 5, the president who cleared the air regarding his refusal to sign the bill, disclosed that there should be other options in choosing candidates

The Nigerian leader noted further that the introduction of only direct primaries is not democratic considering the system the nation is operating under

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari says he personally does not believe in direct primaries in choosing candidates of various political parties for elections.

Speaking on his rejection of the Electoral Bill in an interview, Buhari stated that there should be options in choosing candidates for election, Daily Trust reports.

The president disclosed that introducing only direct primaries is not democratic.

Buhari insists the National Assembly should provide other options rather than direct primaries.

He said:

“You can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy. There should be options. We must not insist it must be direct primaries."

The Nigerian leader promised to give assent to the Bill if the National Assembly reworks and sends it again.

Electoral bill: Why senators dropped plot to override Buhari's veto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Senate has reportedly dropped the plan to override Buhari following his decision not to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill 2021.

The senators abandoned the plan following overnight lobbying by six governors.

It was gathered that the six governors, led by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Mai Mala Buni, lobbied senators overnight to stay action on their plan.

2023 elections: Influential PDP governor shares his thoughts on direct primaries

In other news, the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, December 8, said that conducting direct primaries for all the political parties across Nigeria might be overwhelming for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

It was reported that Tambuwal said that while he is not against either direct or indirect primaries for elections in Nigeria.

Also noting that both direct and indirect primaries are accustomed to their own advantages and disadvantages, Tambuwal warned that arguments should be based on how to improve Nigeria's democracy.

