Ahead of the 2023 elections, Segun Sowunmi has been elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun state

Sowunmi polled 554 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jimi Lawal who scored 30 votes, while Ladi Adebutu polled 15 votes

There is, however, a fear of imminent crisis as another parallel primaries has reportedly been scheduled to hold in the state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Segun Sowunmi on Wednesday, May 25, emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state.

Legit.ng gathers that Sowunmi who was spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate in 2019, Atiku Abubakar; Ladi Adebutu, a former Rep member and an ex-banker, Jimi Lawal, are the three aspirants battling for the PDP ticket.

Ex-Atiku campaign spokesman, Segun Sowunmi, wins PDP guber parallel primary in Ogun state. Photo credits: @SegunShowunmi, @oxygist

Source: Twitter

Ogun PDP governorship primary: How Sowunmi won

Sowunmi at the primaries held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abeokuta, the state capital, polled 554 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lawal who scored 30 votes, while Adebutu polled 15 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The chairman of the electoral committee, Abayomi Daniel, announced Sowunmi the winner of the election after the votes were counted.

According to Daniel, a total number of 778 delegates were accredited, 702 votes were casted while three votes were voided.

“By the power conferred on me by the national leadership of our great party as the chairman electoral committee of the PDP governorship primary election in Ogun State declared Hon. Segun Sowunmi as the winner of the election having polled the highest number of votes and he is hereby returned and elected”, Daniel said.

Ogun guber: Sowunmi gives acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Sowunmi commended members of the party for their support and promised not to let them down.

He called on other aspirants to work together with him to secure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

His words:

“I humbly accept the nomination as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ogun State.

“I thank all the delegates, I thank all relevant authorities and the security for their efforts.

“I am particularly impressed by the orderly manner of the primaries. I wish to extend an olive branch of peace and camaraderie to my brothers fellow aspirants. It is the beginning ot a new dawn in the PDP and a sure step towards a defining moment in our beloved Ogun state.”

Another primaries about to hold

Sowunmi's emergence appears to be setting tone for a parallel primaries as the faction of another aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, is expected to hold primaries any moment from now, Daily Trust reported.

The primaries has been scheduled to hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), also in Abeokuta.

It was said to be spearheaded by the state executives of the PDP loyal to Adebutu and was slated for 11am. However, the primaries had not started as of the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng