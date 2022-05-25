Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in south Texas

Authorities said victims of the attack which occured on Tuesday, May 24, has hit 21 people - 19 pupils and two teachers

Ramos has also been killed in a shootout with police officers at the scene of the crime, as President Joe Biden calls for gun use reforms from Congress

Nineteen elementary school children and two teachers have been killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, South Texas.

Independent reports that the pupils and the teacher were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, barely a week after another shooter had killed 10 people at a local supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Salvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman in the Robb Elementary school shooting that left 19 pupils and 2 teachers dead. Photo: CBS News

Source: UGC

Reports from the scene of the incident said that Ramos has since been shot dead in a shootout with police officers at the scene of the crime.

School teachers were also killed in the shooting

An aunt to one of the victims of the shouting - a fourth-grade teacher, Eva Mireles - said she was furious that these shootings in public places in the US have continued.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her words:

“These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all.”

BBC reports that the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo confirmed the shooting.

Arredondo also said that the incident started at about 11.32 local time on Tuesday, May 24 and that the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

Also speaking on the incident, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, noted that Ramos abandoned a vehicle before making an entrance into the school to open fire on the children.

US President Joe Biden reacts, call for action from Congress

Addressing the US on the horrific elementary school shooting, President Joe Biden called for a reform gun law.

Biden urged the US Congress to bring an end to the carnage of gun violence in America.

His words:

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

His address was followed by a series of tweets stating that these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world.

He queried:

"Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it?

"It’s time to turn this pain into action."

Russia-Ukraine war: US sends 100 switchblade dubbed killer drones to Ukraine

The United States of America had said that it is sending over 100 killer drones to Ukraine at the behest of President Volodymyr Zelensky President.

Joe Biden approved the drones alongside a package of weapons to stop Putin's murderous troops.

The drones are specially fitted to engage in aerial combat and target objects at 10 to 40 miles and can be used just once.

University presents new mum her degree at hospital after she went into labour on graduation day, photos emerge

A new mum identified as Jada Sayles who had her graduation ceremony at the hospital has melted hearts on social media.

The lady had gone into labour on her graduation day, prompting her to abandon the special occasion and go to the hospital where she eventually delivered a baby.

But to the amazement and surprise of many Nigerians, the university located her hospital and did her own graduation ceremony there.

Source: Legit.ng