A baby girl was delivered with the help of a security guard who was wheeling a pregnant mother to the delivery room

In a viral video posted on YouTube, the woman is seen being hurriedly wheeled by the guard and after the elevator opens up

The security guard, who is a father of two stated that he now feels like he has another baby in his household

A security officer assisted a pregnant woman to deliver a baby girl inside a hospital elevator.

A security guard helped a woman he was wheeling to the delivery room give birth to a bouncing baby girl. Photo: Medical City Dallas.

Source: UGC

A video released by Medical City Dallas shows Betzabeth Perez arriving at the hospital and being placed in a wheelchair.

The security guard, identified as Eli Davila, escorted Perez into the elevator where she delivered the baby before she could reach the labour wards.

According to Kiro 7, Davila noted he had to help deliver the baby, with no time to do anything else.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“No medical training whatsoever; it was just one of those things where you watch all this TV, and you just put it into practice right now. The baby started crying, and the mom got calm, and I told them everything was going to be fine and that the worst was over.”

The mother and daughter received afterbirth care and were comfortable and healthy.

The security guard, who is a father of two stated that he now feels like he has a third child after assisting in the delivery of the elevator baby.

He said:

“I want to be part of the baby’s life, and celebrate Mother’s Day and birthdays, coming along as she grows. Seems to me like she’s going to be another one of my kids.”

The woman and her husband named their newborn baby girl Mia.

Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after 25 years of waiting.

The beautiful kids were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos to the admiration of many.

When their story broke online, many were inspired by the great testimony.

Source: Legit.ng