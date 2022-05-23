Joe Igbokwe, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has shared photos of Igbo traders in Kano receiving cash gifts from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to Igbokwe, the money (N1 million for each trader) is the Ganduje-led government's effort to compensate those who were victims of the recent explosion in the state.

The northern governor gifted Igbo traders N1 million each (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Speaking his mind, Igbokwe said this is a lesson for southeasterners.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Great lessons for my people in the South East:

"News has it that yesterday Governor Ganduje of Kano state gifted Igbo traders who were affected by the bomb explosion that happened last week N1million each."

