Seems like Senator Dino Melaye has finally been humbled after losing the PDP Kogi West senatorial ticket to Teejay Yusuf

Dino who took his loss in good fate congratulated the winner in a tweet whilst he also acknowledged and thanked the delegates who voted him

He however stated that his loss came as a result of a gang up against him after losing 163 to 99 votes

That moment when nemesis catches up with you is the best revenge served cold to an individual who makes a mockery of an elder.

This was the case of Senator Dino Maleya after he lost the Kogi West senatorial primary ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Teejay Yusuf a member of the legislative green chamber on Tuesday, May 24.

Image cropped from the viral video of Fayose's brothers mocking Dino Melaye's loss at the PDP senatorial primaries in Kogi West. Photo: (@notjustok)

Source: Instagram

In a viral video cited on Instagram by Legit.ng, the younger brothers of former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose were seen dancing and singing to the loss of Senator Dino Melaye who had been highly tipped to win the ticket.

The duo were seen chanting in melodic tone and cadence:

"Dino you are a loser, Dino! you are a loser, you are a loser, Dino! you are a loser, Dino you don lose senate patapata."

Antecedent of Fayose, Dino's feud

Recall Legit.ng reported that Dino and Fayose were in war words when Fayose in an interview on Channels TV threw shots at Dino's allies and presidential hopefuls, Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki.

Fayose in the interview had questioned the presidential bid of the duo whom he described as not being party loyalists.

However, Fayose's statement did not go down well with Dino who faulted him for berating his allies.

In a very figurative reply also on Channels TV which Dino was interviewed, he stated that Nigeria's presidency is not pomo and amala, making reference to Fayose's comment in an earlier interview with the TV station.

According to a report by TheCable, Dino while venting his displeasure over Fayose's comment sarcastically referred to Fayose as an unserious candidate.

He said:

“Inebriated by several wraps of amala in Abuja, former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, in his characteristic exuberance directed indecent and indecorous attacks at two serious contenders for the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, HE Atiku Abubakar and HE Bukola Saraki.

“Incidentally, the mauling of amala gained more publicity over the collection of the presidential nomination form, in a pretentious exhibition of dining with the masses.

“This frugal populism has since been deflated by allegations of charges for the ferreting of billions of naira from public coffers in Ekiti State. Is amala and abula so expensive?"

“The contest for the ticket of PDP and the presidency of Nigeria is a serious engagement. Those who aspire to the position must elevate themselves above pedestrian conduct and address real issues, rather than dwelling on inconsequential inanities.”

