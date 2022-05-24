APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu says he is fired up to embrace his first test to deliver as the leader of the party at the Ekiti gubernatorial elections

The chairman said he will do everything within his capacity to ensure the party retains power in the state

He however urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure fairness and balance during the course of the election

In a build-up to the Saturday, June 18 gubernatorial polls in Ekiti state, the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is on course to establish absolute dominance and retain the seat of power.

According to This Day, the chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Monday, May 23 said he is ready to take up his first test as chairman to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu has urged INEC to be at their top best during the polls. Photo: (APC)

Adamu made this known at the inauguration of the Ekiti State Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Abuja.

While speaking at the event, he also the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be at its best during the course of the election.

He said:

“With this inauguration today, we are giving a marching order to the campaign council and our great people of Ekiti State on the platform of our great party, the APC.

“Ekiti is the first election that we will be having in this dispensation of APC. God has blessed our lives; God has blessed my life and my political career. Once there’s a contest, there will be a winner and a loser; we are never on the losing side.

“But we don’t take that for granted. We are going to work as hard as we can to ensure that we deliver our gubernatorial candidate as the next governor of Ekiti State.”

2023: Adamu debunks claim of Buhari’s tenure extension

Meanwhile, Adamu also shrugs off claims and rumours that the president is seeking to extend his stay in office beyond the stipulated time in 2023.

Making reference to the constitution, Adamu stated that Buhari does not seek an extension nor does he want a third term stay.

He said:

“Recently, he made the same pronouncement sometime earlier this year. So we are on a bond like him to see that he has soft landing and that is to deliver this party to victory and Ekiti State is the first test.

“So he takes this election very seriously. We will try to do as much as possible, we will be guided by the rules of engagement for elections. We will observe every rule, every guideline and we do hope that those who will be responsible for overseeing the compliance will be fair arbiters, will be fair referees, will be fair umpires.”

